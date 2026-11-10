Draisaitl scored two goals, one the game-winner and the other a shorthanded tally into an empty net, in Monday's 3-1 victory over the Rangers.

The 31-year-old superstar gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead early in the second period, snapping a shot past Dylan Garand through traffic, and Draisaitl then iced the win by flipping a shot into the open cage from his own zone. It's already his sixth multi-goal performance of the season, and his 18 tallies leads the NHL, just ahead of Kirill Kaprizov's 16. Draisaitl's 36 points in 19 games is second only to teammate Connor McDavid's incredible 48 points.