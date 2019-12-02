Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Lights lamp twice on power play
Draisaitl scored two power-play goals on five shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.
Draisaitl cashed in both times Loui Eriksson took penalties in the contest. The pair of tallies put an end to the German's two-game dry spell. Draisaitl has 18 goals and 50 points in 29 games -- he's the second player to reach the 50-point mark this season after Connor McDavid got to the milestone with a first-period assist.
