Draisaitl produced an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Draisaitl's current five-game goal drought is his longest of the season, but he has five assists in that span. The 27-year-old remains a solid and well-balanced forward capable of scoring and playmaking at a high level. He has 21 tallies, 35 assists, 113 shots on net, a plus-3 rating and 26 power-play points through 35 contests. Fantasy managers will have to be patient, as his scoring potential is too explosive to bench in most formats.