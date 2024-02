Draisaitl posted a shorthanded assist in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Draisaitl has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of the last eight games, racking up four goals and 11 helpers in that span. The 28-year-old set up Connor McDavid on a 2-on-0 rush following a Vegas turnover early in the first period. Draisaitl is up to 58 points (22 on the power play, two shorthanded) with 127 shots on net, 50 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 46 appearances.