Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

It's a third straight multi-point effort for Draisaitl, who has accumulated 11 goals and nine assists, as well as nine power-play points, during his 13-game point streak. He put the Oilers ahead 2-1 with his goal in the second period and added a helper on Evan Bouchard's game-winner in overtime. Despite the excellent performance Thursday, Draisaitl lost ground in the Art Ross race after Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon put up a five-point game. Draisaitl is now at 46 goals, 94 points, 29 power-play points, 207 shots on net and a plus-25 rating through 62 appearances.