Draisaitl traveled with the Oilers to Winnipeg and is close to returning. He's missed Edmonton's past four games and eight of its last 11. Draisaitl has 52 goals and 106 points in 71 appearances in 2024-25, and the 29-year-old's a lock to serve in a top-six capacity and feature on the first power-play unit once he's healthy.