Draisaitl was absent from practice Wednesday with an eye injury, but is not expected to miss any time, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

According to the team, Draisaitl's eye swelled up to the point that he couldn't safely get on the ice Wednesday, but with the Oilers off until Saturday, he isn't expected to miss any time. The winger is averaging 20:14 of ice time -- including 3:26 with the man advantage -- and has converted those opportunities into one goal and two assists. While a move back to center could happen at some point later in the season, for now, the 21-year-old figures to continue playing on the top line with Connor McDavid.