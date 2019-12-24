Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Mixed results Monday

Draisaitl provided a power-play assist and went minus-3 in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

It was a little good and a little bad for the German. Draisaitl has 13 points, including 10 on the power play, in 12 December games. The 24-year-old is up to 61 points overall (26 with a man advantage) in 40 appearances this season.