Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Multi-point effort against Vancouver

Draisaitl scored his 12th goal of the season and had an assist in Saturday's win over the Canucks.

The Oilers have now won three consecutive games and Draisaitl is riding his own four-game point streak. The 22-year-old is up to 38 points (12 goals) in 43 games and is sporting a tidy plus-11 rating. He's been producing consistently all season and will need to take it up even another notch if Edmonton hopes to make a playoff push in the second half. Take full advantage.