Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Multi-point effort against Vancouver
Draisaitl scored his 12th goal of the season and had an assist in Saturday's win over the Canucks.
The Oilers have now won three consecutive games and Draisaitl is riding his own four-game point streak. The 22-year-old is up to 38 points (12 goals) in 43 games and is sporting a tidy plus-11 rating. He's been producing consistently all season and will need to take it up even another notch if Edmonton hopes to make a playoff push in the second half. Take full advantage.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Riding three-game point streak•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Invisible on power play•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Scores first goal in three weeks•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Gifts his fantasy owners three assists•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Chips in two helpers in 5-3 win•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Multi-point effort at center position•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...