Draisaitl scored his seventh goal of the season and assisted on another in Sunday's win over the Bruins.

Draisaitl has been split up from superstar forward Connor McDavid and centered the third line alongside Ryan Strome and Drake Caggiula. He turned in one of his best performances of the season Sunday, so it looks like he's found a new gig for the time being. The German forward continues to be a lethal fantasy threat and has racked up two goals and five points in his last four contests. The 22-year-old has 19 points and a plus-5 rating through 20 games for an Oilers team has has been up-and-down of late. It doesn't matter who he plays with or how the team is doing because Draisaitl will always be a must-own fantasy forward in all formats.