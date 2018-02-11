Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Multi-point effort in loss
Draisaitl scored for the third time in four games and had an assist in Saturday's loss to the Sharks.
Draisaitl has been on fire since the beginning of January, recording five goals and 17 points in his last 13 games. The young German forward is almost operating at a point-per-game pace through 50 games this season and remains lethal alongside Connor McDavid. Look for Draisaitl to continue producing consistently as the Oilers hope to embark on a miraculous playoff push.
