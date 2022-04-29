Draisaitl logged an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Draisaitl set up Kailer Yamamoto's second-period tally in this contest. The assist extended Draisaitl's point streak to five games (one goal, four helpers). The 26-year-old superstar has matched his career high of 110 points in 80 contests, but it's unclear if he'll be given a chance to surpass that mark Friday versus the Canucks or if head coach Jay Woodcroft will rest one of his most important players.