Draisaitl posted an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Draisaitl's ongoing four-game goal drought is his longest this year, and he's gone minus-6 with four helpers in that span. That counts as a dry spell for the talented 27-year-old -- it's not something that should go on for much longer. He's at 21 goals, 34 helpers, 109 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 34 appearances.