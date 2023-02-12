Draisaitl recorded two assists, eight shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Draisaitl set up the first and last goals in the contest, putting him one helper away from 50 on the year. He came out cold after the All-Star break with consecutive goose eggs on his ledger for the first time this season. There's rarely a good reason to worry about the 27-year-old's production -- he's one of the best players in the league for a reason. Draisaitl has 78 points (37 on the power play), 156 shots on net, 34 hits, 30 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 51 games.