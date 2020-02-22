Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Nearing century mark

Draisaitl notched a goal and an assist in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Draisaitl is up to 35 goals and 97 points through 61 contests this year. He's just eight points shy of his career-high 105-point output from last year. The German center has posted a stunning six goals and 12 assists through 10 games in February -- few NHL defenses have found a way to contain the 24-year-old.