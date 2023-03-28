Draisaitl scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Coyotes.

The goal was Draisaitl's 300th career tally, and it came at 14:32 of the second period. He achieved the milestone in his 630th game, and he's added 430 assists in his career. Draisaitl has 46 goals, 114 points (56 on the power play), 223 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 72 outings overall in another remarkable campaign.