Draisaitl scored a goal on six shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Both of Draisaitl's points came on the power play. The goal was the 400th of his career, a milestone he reached in his 791st regular-season contest. The 29-year-old is off to a positive start in 2025-26 as he sets his sights on a fifth straight 100-point campaign. Barring disaster, Draisaitl will likely also reach the 1,000-point mark this season -- he's now 42 away after his two-point effort in the season opener.