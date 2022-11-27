Draisaitl capped the Oilers' four-goal, third-period rally during Saturday's 4-3 win over the host Rangers.

Draisaitl, who has three goals in four games, connected during a man-advantage situation with 2:02 to go Saturday. The 27-year-old center's 12th goal this season clinched the come-from-behind victory. Down 3-0, Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway converted on his first NHL goal during a 5:42 span, setting the stage for Draisaitl's fourth game-winning goal this season. Draisaitl, who has eight power-play goals, added three shots and two PIM against the Rangers.