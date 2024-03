Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Draisaitl's tally late into a four-minute power-play secured the win for the Oilers. The 28-year-old has put up good numbers in March with five goals and nine assists over nine contests this month. For the season, he has 34 tallies, 87 points (33 on the power play), 185 shots on net, 66 PIM and a plus-20 rating through 66 appearances.