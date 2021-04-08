Draisaitl scored three goals, including one on the power play, and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Ottawa. He also registered a game-high seven shots.

Draisaitl has absolutely torched the Senators this year, scoring 10 of his 22 goals against Ottawa, including a pair of hat tricks. He opened the scoring Wednesday at 12:18 of the first period, one-timing a Connor McDavid cross-ice feed with the man advantage, then he utilized the one-timer again in the middle frame, beating Ottawa goalie Marcus Hogberg from a ridiculous angle parallel to the goal line. After setting up a McDavid third-period tally, Draisaitl completed the hat trick with an empty-netter just before the final buzzer. With 61 points in 40 games this season, Draisaitl remains a comfortable second in the NHL scoring race, 10 ahead of Chicago's Patrick Kane and seven behind McDavid.