Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on two shots and added four PIM in Wednesday's 8-1 loss to the Canucks.

It was a rather humbling start to the year for the Oilers, though Draisaitl was able to get their lone tally. The 27-year-old finished second in scoring last season with 52 goals and 128 points over 80 contests. He'll have some mundane games throughout the season, but Draisaitl's role in the Oilers' top six and on the power play should continue to yield first-round value in fantasy.