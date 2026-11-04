Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Devils.

Draisaitl had gone four games without a goal on the heels of a six-game, nine-goal, 14-point stretch. The 31-year-old is up to 13 tallies, 29 points (11 on the power play), 57 shots on net and a plus-15 rating across 16 appearances this season. He ranks second in the NHL to linemate Connor McDavid (40) in points through Tuesday's action. Draisaitl's continued success and reliability make him one of the safest players to roster in fantasy.