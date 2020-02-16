Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Nine points on four-game streak
Draisaitl scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 4-1 victory over Florida.
His current point streak stands at four games and nine points (four goals, five points). Draisaitl has a strangle-hold on the NHL scoring lead with 92 points and sits fourth in the goal chase with 33. His work is Hart-worthy, even playing on a team with Connor McDavid.
