Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Nine points on four-game streak

Draisaitl scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 4-1 victory over Florida.

His current point streak stands at four games and nine points (four goals, five points). Draisaitl has a strangle-hold on the NHL scoring lead with 92 points and sits fourth in the goal chase with 33. His work is Hart-worthy, even playing on a team with Connor McDavid.

