Draisaitl (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup versus San Jose on Friday, according to Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Draisaitl will miss his fourth straight game and eighth contest in Edmonton's last 11 outings. He struck for three goals and two assists in three games between injuries, giving him 52 goals and 54 assists over 71 games. He surpassed the 100-point mark in six of his last seven seasons, with 84 points coming in 56 appearances during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign.