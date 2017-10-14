Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Now showing concussion-like symptoms
Draisaitl (eye) is said to be dealing with concussion-like symptoms in addition to his eye injury, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.
This is obviously not what Drat's fantasy owners want to hear, especially after initial reports stated that the swelling in his eye went down and he wasn't expected to miss any time. However, the burgeoning center has been ruled out for Saturday's contest versus the Senators, and it wouldn't be surprising if he's held out beyond this next one given the delicate nature of concussions. Expect him to be monitored closely before Edmonton's home match with the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
