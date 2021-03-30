Draisaitl produced an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Darnell Nurse won the game 17 seconds into overtime, with Draisaitl earning the secondary assist on the play. Through 13 games in March, Draisaitl has amassed 20 points, and he's only been held off the scoresheet twice this month. The German superstar has 54 points (19 tallies, 35 helpers), 105 shots and a plus-23 rating through 36 contests overall.