Draisaitl logged an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Draisaitl has gone multiple games without a goal for the first time since Dec. 14-16. He has been a solid contributor during the Oilers' 14-game winning streak, racking up nine goals and eight assists in that span. The 28-year-old superstar is at 51 points, 125 shots on net, 48 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 43 outings overall. He's off the pace that saw him produce 128 points last year, but a strong second half would give him a good chance at his fifth 100-point campaign.