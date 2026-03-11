Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Offers pair of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Draisaitl notched two assists, six shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.
Draisaitl has five goals and nine assists during his six-game point streak, including two tallies and five helpers on the power play. The 30-year-old is up to 94 points, 182 shots on net, 34 hits and a plus-11 rating over 62 contests. Draisaitl is closing in on the seventh 100-point campaign of his career, which would be his fifth in a row once he gets there.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Nets game-winner Sunday•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Rattles off five points Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Pots power-play goal•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Racks up four points in win•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Three-point effort in German win•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Shines vs. Denmark•