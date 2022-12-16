Draisaitl recorded a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blues.

Draisaitl hasn't slowed down in December, accumulating six goals and 10 assists through eight games this month. The 27-year-old superstar has 21 tallies, 31 helpers, 24 power-play points, 98 shots on goal and a plus-6 rating through 31 contests this season. He's on pace to shatter his career high of 110 points, a mark he's reached twice, most recently last season in 80 appearances after doing so in 71 contests in 2019-20.