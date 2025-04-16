Draisaitl (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against San Jose on Wednesday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

While Draisaitl won't be available for the regular-season finale, head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters he expects the German winger to be back for Game 1 versus the Kings. Despite playing in just 71 games this year, Draisaitl still managed to top the 100-point mark for the sixth time in the last seven years -- with the lone miss coming during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season.