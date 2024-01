Draisaitl had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Draisaitl has found the back of the net in four straight contests and six of his past seven outings. He's up to 18 tallies and 42 points in 35 appearances in 2023-24. Thanks to his recent efforts, Draisaitl is on pace to surpass the 40-goal milestone for the fifth time in six campaigns with the lone exception being the 56-game 2020-21 season.