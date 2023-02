Draisaitl logged an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Draisaitl's career-best seven-game goal streak ended Monday, but he still contributed by setting up the first of Connor McDavid's two tallies in the game. During a nine-game point streak, Draisaitl has seven goals and six helpers. The German superstar is up to 89 points, 180 shots on net, a minus-3 rating and 42 hits through 59 outings this season.