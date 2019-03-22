Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: One-man show
Draisaitl recorded a trio of assists in a 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets on Thursday.
Draisaitl now has nine three-point performances and is up to 94 points through 74 games this season. All three assists versus Columbus came at even strength, as Edmonton was able to score on the power play, but it came via the team's second PP unit. With eight games remaining, Draisaitl's first 100-point campaign is well within reach.
