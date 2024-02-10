Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-3 win over the Ducks.

Draisaitl's tally midway through the third period ended up being the game-winner. The 28-year-old is now on a five-game point streak, racking up two goals and eight assists in that span. Draisaitl was alongside Connor McDavid before the All-Star break, but head coach Kris Knoblauch has moved Draisaitl back to his own line since the Oilers resumed play. The superstar has 60 points (23 on the power play), 131 shots on net, 50 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 47 outings. He should be able to find success regardless of his spot in the lineup.