Draisaitl scored a goal on seven shots, dealt a power-play assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Draisaitl has been one of the Oilers' few bright spots through two games, picking up two goals, one assist and nine shots on net. He opened the scoring Saturday just 42 seconds into the game, but the Oilers' offense ran into trouble against Casey DeSmith. While Edmonton's off to a rocky 0-2-0 start to the year, Draisaitl remains one of the best players to roster in fantasy.