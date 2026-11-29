Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal, added an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

Draisaitl had gone three games without a multi-point effort. He changed that by scoring 20 seconds into overtime to complete a comeback win Saturday. The superstar forward is up to 25 goals, 25 helpers, 105 shots on net and a plus-22 rating through 29 appearances this season. He's been at his best with steady time on the top line alongside Connor McDavid, making Draisaitl an elite fantasy contributor.