Draisaitl scored a goal on four shots, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Mammoth.

Draisaitl set up a Mattias Ekholm goal early in the second period before tying the contest at 13:33 of the same frame. The 30-year-old Draisaitl has five goals and four assists during his six-game point streak, which has him looking in midseason form. He's up to a total of eight goals, 13 points, 32 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-3 rating across 11 appearances. He's shooting 25 percent to begin the season, but considering he's been above 18 percent in each of the last seven campaigns, Draisaitl can be expected to continue finishing at an elite rate.