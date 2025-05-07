Draisaitl scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.
Draisaitl tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period after previously helping out on Corey Perry's tally in the first. This was Draisaitl's fourth multi-point effort over seven playoff contests, though he was held off the scoresheet in Game 6 versus the Kings last Thursday. The 29-year-old has four goals, eight assists, 20 shots on net and a plus-7 rating so far this postseason.
