Draisaitl scored a goal on two shots and added an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Draisaitl has seven multi-point efforts over his last 11 contests. The 28-year-old put in a strong effort, scoring the Oilers' first goal and setting up Zach Hyman for the other one. Draisaitl is up to 28 tallies, 42 assists, 28 power-play points, 143 shots on net, 58 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 54 games this season. He has been centering his own line for much of Kris Knoblauch's tenure as head coach.