Draisaitl scored twice on four shots and added four hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Draisaitl made an early impact, scoring 1:06 into the game. The Panthers had the next three goals, but the Oilers were able to force overtime, and Draisaitl's power-play tally 19:29 into the extra session secured the comeback win. This was his third multi-point effort in a row, and he has four goals and eight assists during his seven-game point streak dating back to the end of the second round. He's at nine goals, 27 points, a plus-12 rating, 46 shots on net, 22 hits and 14 blocked shots over 17 playoff outings.