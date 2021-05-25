Draisaitl added two helpers and 10 shots on goal in 44:37 of total ice time in Monday night's 4-3 triple overtime loss to Winnipeg.

Draisaitl had multiple chances to push the series to a Game 5 in overtime, but it took three overtimes and a Kyle Connor breakaway goal to end the amazing seasons of Draisaitl and teammate Connor McDavid. Despite having 84 points in 56 games in the regular season and helping the Oilers get to second in the North Division, the team is going home after losing four straight to the Jets, three of which ended in overtime.