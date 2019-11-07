Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Pair of assists Wednesday

Draisaitl registered two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.

Draisaitl set up Connor McDavid and Zack Kassian for the only two Oilers goals in the contest. The German superstar is on a seven-game point streak (seven goals, six helpers). For the year, Draisaitl has 29 points and 56 shots on goal in 17 games.