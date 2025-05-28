Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Draisaitl cashed in at 11:23 of the first period to open the scoring. He also helped out on Kasperi Kapanen's third-period tally. Draisaitl has racked up two goals and five assists, including four power-play points, over four games versus the Stars in this series. Overall, the 29-year-old has seven goals, 23 points, 42 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-9 rating over 15 playoff outings.