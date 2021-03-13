Draisaitl scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Senators.

Draisaitl set up Connor McDavid for a goal on the opening shift just 10 seconds after the initial puck drop. In the second period, McDavid returned the favor by teeing up Draisaitl for the Oilers' fourth goal. The two-point effort put Draisaitl at 15 goals, 44 points, a plus-20 rating and 82 shots on net through 29 appearances. The German superstar has picked up 17 points with the man advantage. Head coach Dave Tippett moved him up to McDavid's line a few games ago, and the results have been impressive, as Draisaitl's picked up five goals and four helpers in his last four outings.