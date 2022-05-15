Draisaitl (ankle) is on the ice for warmups, indicating he'll play in Saturday's Game 7 versus the Kings, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Draisaitl labored through Game 6 after getting his ankle twisted in a collision with Mikey Anderson. With the Oilers' season on the line Saturday, it appears Draisaitl will again try to tough it out in a top-six role.