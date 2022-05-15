Draisaitl notched an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Kings in Game 7.

Draisaitl was a game-time decision Saturday, and he appeared to be laboring at times due to the ankle injury he suffered in Game 6. The 26-year-old was still able to log 21:39 of ice time, and he picked up the secondary helper on Cody Ceci's second-period goal. Draisaitl finished the first round with five goals, four helpers, 17 shots on net and a minus-1 rating in seven contests, but he'll now have at least four more games to get through in the second round.