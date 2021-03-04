Draisaitl recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Draisaitl set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins for a second-period tally. That was the Oilers' lone goal in three meetings with the Maple Leafs during their recent home stand. As such, Draisaitl's been a bit quieter than fantasy managers would expect. The German superstar has seven assists in his last seven games, but he hasn't scored one of his own in that span. Overall, he's at 35 points (10 tallies, 25 helpers) in 25 outings.