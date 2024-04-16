Draisaitl recorded two assists in Monday's 9-2 win over the Sharks.

Draisaitl went consecutive games without a point entering Monday, but he helped out on both of Warren Foegele's tallies in the blowout win. That was Draisaitl's first multi-game slump since Dec. 14-16. The 28-year-old center is up to 41 goals, 65 assists, 215 shots on net, 58 hits, 76 PIM and a plus-27 rating through 80 contests overall.