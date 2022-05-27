Draisaitl notched four assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames in Game 5.

Draisaitl had three primary helpers at even strength and a secondary assist on Zach Hyman's power-play tally. It's been a historic pace lately for Draisaitl, who topped three points in each of the five games versus the Flames. He ended the second round with two goals and 15 assists, giving him seven tallies and 19 helpers in 12 contests, tied with Connor McDavid for the league lead in the playoffs.