Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Plays defenseman minutes

Draisaitl dished out an assist and recorded 25:25 in Monday's loss to the Stars.

Down by three goals, Draisaitl found Jujhar Khaira, who rang a back-hand goal past Anton Khudobin to cut the Stars' lead. Draisaitl now has an assist in four straight games. The 23-year-old also led the team in ice time since Connor McDavid (illness) sat out, but don't expect that to last once McDavid is healthy again.